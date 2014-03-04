50 Cent Disrespects Diddy,Rick Ross And Steve Stoute On Instagram And Video [VIDEO]

As we previously reported, Steve Stoute made no friend out of 50 Cent last week when he publicly bashed 50 and said his career was basically over in an interview with Angie Martinez.

Apparently 50 Cent feels even stronger about the whole Steve Stoute thing than we previously thought! He has been wilding on these internets the last few days! According to TMZ, Fif took to his Instagram account to show what he thinks is really up with Diddy, Rick Ross and Steve Stoute!

Take a look at the pics he posted and what he had to say about the pics below!

Under the pic 50 wrote,

“I ain’t saying nothing, but something ain’t right. Lmao.”

Shortly after posting the pics 50 snatched them back down. But the problem with that is once you put it up…it’s out there! We’re guessing 50 didn’t think about the fact that everyone had just seen him at the Knick’s game with his finger all in Stoute’s face…so people were on 50 watch….waiting to see if he would say something else! When he posted that on his his Instagram that was like a kiss on the cheek from Baby Jesus himself for those paying attention to 50’s social media accounts! They took screen shots of it immediately and the pics started making their way around the internets not long after that!

But if the pics weren’t enough of a shot…50 took to his website to put out a video that further discussed what he thinks about Stoute et al! Take a look at the video below!

WOW! What’s next? Somebody better say something soon…or else we guess they will be forfeiting their turn to speak and 50 might go again!

We’re going to run to the kitchen really fast to pop some corn and grab a drink…something tells us this is about to get really real sooner than later!

