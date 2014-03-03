Despite Vocal Issues, The Show Will Go On For Chaka Khan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chaka Khan had to push back her latest album, “The iKhan Project,” due to vocal chord issues, but she assures fans that the wait will be worth it. “I just want to tell everyone, give me a minute. The more time you give me, the better it will be.” Watch her entire interview below.

