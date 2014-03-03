Charlie Wilson Credits Wife For Success [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

03.03.14
Charlie Wilson is an OG in the music game, and leaders of the new (R&B) school constantly use the former Gap Band member as a source of inspiration. But who gets the credit for inspiring Charlie? The crooner gives all the glory to his wife. “She’s the go-to,” he said. “It kind of keeps me grounded, and so I’m really having a good time with her.” Watch the entire interview below.

