Charlamagne: “Yelawolf & Machine Gun Kelly Are “Vanilla Flavored N*ggas” [VIDEO]

Boy that Charlamagne man! Just when you think he’s said the utmost wildest thing that he could ever possibly say…he comes right back with something even crazier! But in all that wilding is often a nugget or two of super truth from which it stems. So, after a chit chat with DJ Vlad about face tattoos and the kind of people who would have them….Charlamagne is asked what he thinks about the face tatts on rapper Yelawolf….and the rest…just sort of happens!

Take a look at the conversation below!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Has Rick Ross Gone Too Far With Controversial New Lyrics About Trayvon Martin?

Miley Cyrus VMA Antics Blamed In The Robin Thicke Paula Patton Split [VIDEO]

Apollo Nida’s Bank Fraud Case Causes Phaedra Parks To Lose Her Bravo Show

Robin Thicke’s Alleged Post VMA’s Hookup Chick Is Already Talking To Media

Explosive Accusations Of Bank Fraud, ID And Car Theft Thrown At RHOA Star Phaedra Parks

Beautiful Goddess Lupita Nyong’o Admits She Used To Pray For Lighter Skin [VIDEO]

50 Cent Gets In Steve Stout’s Face Over Recent Comments Made In Interview [PICS]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!