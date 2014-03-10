Jail Looming: L&HH Atlanta Star Stevie J Misses Mandatory Child Support Court Date

As we previously reported, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Stevie J had a New York judge threatening to put out an arrest warrant for him if he didn’t appear in a New York family court to answer in the case of his unpaid back child support. Project Child Support, got involved with the case and served Stevie the subpoena in support of Carol Antoinette Bennett, who has two children with Stevie and is said to be owed $1.28 million in back child support by the Atlanta reality TV star.

According to the paperwork, Stevie was ordered to appear in court on Tuesday, February 25, 2014 because he

“Failed to obey the support order dated January 10, 2012.”

He had been subpoenaed to appear and the documents from the court said,

“This subpoena requires Steve J’s appearance or an arrest warrant can be issued by the State of New York. You may be required to furnish past and present income tax returns; employment statements; proof of health insurance available; pay stubs; corporate, business or partnership books and records; corporate and business tax returns; and receipts for expenses or such other measures of verification as the Court determines appropriate.”

Well, according to Eben Gregory, Stevie failed to appear at the February 25th hearing and the New York State Family Court of Manhattan, may now have him arrested.

Stevie still owes her over $1 million in child support and allegedly he hasn’t voluntarily paid her any child support in over 16 years!

Project Child Support can now forcibly obtain information regarding Jordan’s means of income at his businesses, employment, and any and all binding contractual agreements that generate income.

Oh oh! They are about to take it all…and he won’t be able to do a thing about it!

Kai D. Patterson Founder of Project Child Support says,

“Each time Mr. Jordan fails to appear, he enables Project Child Support to request what we need to eventually seize his assets to pay the arrears and fees if he is unwilling to do so, without his opposition. Now that we can issue subpoenas through a court order, we will aggressively begin to issue subpoenas prior to our next scheduled court date.”

A new court date has been set for April 23, 2014. Hey Stevie…we suggest you show up playa! If not you can kiss a whole lot of what you have goodbye! And if you really haven’t been taking care of your seeds for this long….karma is going to even it out in the end anyway.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Charlamagne: “We Don’t Need Any More Slave Movies” [VIDEO]

FREE At Last: Rapper Lil Boosie Released From Prison

Did Jennifer Hudson Really Shade Lupita Nyong’o After Her Oscar Win?

Did Chris Brown Dump Karrueche Tran For Rihanna….Again?

50 Cent Disrespects Diddy,Rick Ross And Steve Stoute On Instagram And Video [VIDEO]

Explosive Accusations Of Bank Fraud, ID And Car Theft Thrown At RHOA Star Phaedra Parks

50 Cent Gets In Steve Stout’s Face Over Recent Comments Made In Interview [PICS]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!