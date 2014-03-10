Fans Crash HBO Go Website For ‘True Detective’ Finale

Plenty of fans were disappointed with the finale of HBO’s new hit show “True Detective,” but not for reasons you’d expect. Fans who tried to watch the season finale of the psychological cop thriller on HBOGo.com, were disappointed because so many fans wanted to watch the show, the site crashed.

HBO Go is the cable network’s streaming service and since so many people logged on to watch, the streaming service had to send out a tweet letting fans know they wouldn’t be able to watch it. The site posted the message, “Due to overwhelmingly popular demand for‪#TrueDetective, we’ve been made aware of an issue affecting some users. Please try again soon.”

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Before the tweet was posted, HBO subscribers got “fatal error” messages when they tried to stream the show. A spokesperson for HBO Go told The Hollywood Reporter, “Due to overwhelming interest in the season finale of True Detective, HBO GO was hit with an excessive amount of traffic soon after 9 p.m. ET last night. The issue has since been rectified and the service is now back to normal.”

The Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starring mystery anthology series centers around a pair of detectives trying to track down a serial killer in the bayous of Louisiana. After McConaughey won his Oscar for his role in “Dallas Buyers’ Club,” he made the announcement he wouldn’t be returning to the show. However, it is slated to be an anthology series similar to “American Horror Story,” where each season features a new set of characters and story lines.

If you didn’t get a chance to watch it last night, you can hit up HBO Go now. Matter of fact, that’s what I’m going to do on my lunch break. That show is great!

Source

READ MORE HOT TELEVISION COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Omari Hardwick Stars In 50 Cent Drama, “Power’ [TRAILER]

Prince Brings His Purple Madness To ‘Arsenio’ [VIDEO]

Billy Dee Williams & NeNe Leakes Lace Up Dancing Shoes For “Dancing With The Stars”