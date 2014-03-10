Future Announces ‘Honest’ Collaborations [TRACKLIST]

A1/Freebandz/Epic Records artist Future is pleased to announce the April 22, 2014 release date for his highly anticipated sophomore album “Honest.” The long-awaited album, which has been declared one of the “Most Anticipated” albums of 2014 by SPIN and Rolling Stone, is now available for pre-order on iTunes.

Along with the release date, Future has revealed the superstar tracklist for “Honest” featuring music industry heavyweights Drake, Kanye West, Pharrell, Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, Casino and Young Scooter as well as an appearance from Future’s legendary fellow Dungeon Family member, Andre 3000.

“Honest” is jam-packed with Future’s most trusted producers such as Mike WiLL Made-It, 808 Mafia, Metro Boomin’ and more to maintain Future’s authentic and progressive sound. The powerhouse ensemble of artists and producers offers a unique authenticity that only the Freebandz CEO could put together for his sophomore release.

Honest Tracklisting

1. Look Ahead

2. T-Shirt

3. Move That Dope featuring Pharrell, Pusha T and Casino

4. My Momma featuring Wiz Khalifa

5. Honest

6. I Won featuring Kanye West

7. Never Satisfied featuring Drake

8. I Be U

9. Covered N Money

10. Special featuring Young Scooter

11. Benz Friendz (Whatchutola) featuring Andre 3000

12. Blood, Sweat, Tears

DELUXE EDITION

13. Big Rube Speaks

14. Side Effects

15. I’ll Be Yours

16. How Can I Not featuring Young Scooter

17. Sh!t

18. Karate Chop (Remix) featuring Lil Wayne

