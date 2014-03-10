Top 6 Tracks Produced By Rick Rubin

Rick Rubin has solidified himself as one of the best producers from the last 30 years. Being co-founder of the Def Jam, of course, he knows his music. His trademark style of meshing strings with reverb amassed him hits for LL Cool J, Red Johnny Cash, The Dixie Chicks, Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Take a look at the five best songs from his career. Which is your favorite Rick Rubin song?

“Californication” – Red Hot Chili Peppers





“99 Problems” – Jay-Z





“You Gotta Fight For Your Right (to Party)” – Beastie Boys





“Go Back to Cali” – LL Cool J





“Under the Bridge” – Red Hot Chili Peppers





“Walk This Way” – Run-DMC

