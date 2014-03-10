Omar Epps Goes In On Lord Jamar For Being Uninformed [TWEETS]

As we previously reported, it got really real on Twitter last week when rapper Lord Jamar took shots at actor Omar Epps for wearing what he said was a “skirt” during a recent visit to the daytime talk show “The View“. Epps was there to speak about his new TV drama series “Resurrection“.
Well….actor/comedian Marlon Wayans, who is Omar’s childhood best friend, jumped in the mix via Twitter and he and Jamar showed out on each other for hours .
Now according to Bossip, Epps has addressed the situation and Jamar’s lack of intelligence about the clothes and the significance of the garb that he was wearing. Says Epps via his own Twitter,
Most felt that should have been the end of it…but it wasn’t. Jamar got back on his Twitter and said,
A source who has been following Jamar’s every word for the last twenty something years said,
“This ain’t nothing knew…He’s been saying this and even worse things at times. He thinks it’s ok to sound like that and he’s got a whole lot of guys out here who think he’s preaching some sort of gospel. It’s sad.”
What we don’t think Jamar understands is..as he continues to draw this attention to himself for his hateful thoughts instead of his dope music…he is starting to look to some like he may just be protesting TOO MUCH. We say this because people feel that often times those who continuously say hateful things toward a certain stigmatized group of people end up having a half black child somewhere or get busted in airport bathrooms tapping their feet on the floor. So while he continues to suggest things about others…things are most certainly being suggested about him. We’re just saying.
