Charlamagne: “Orange Is The New Black And Justin Bieber Is The New N Word” [Audio]

Former teen idol (call it a prediction) Justin Bieber was giving a deposition to a court in a case regarding Justin’s bodyguard allegedly beating up a photographer. Bieber was reportedly disrespectful and arrogant through most of his 4 1/2 hour long deposition. Take a look at what Charlamagne had to say about him in the first video below!

So now check out what Bieber actually did to be called a “donkey” in the first place below!

He’s lucky he isn’t black for real…he would have been held in some sort of contempt and sent to jail for how he behaved. Hey Canada…are you sure you don’t want this kid back? No…really!

