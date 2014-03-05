Where is Adrienne Bailon from? Adrienne Bailon is from New York City, and more specifically, she hails from the Lower East Side, a once-gritty neighborhood now home to trendy bars and nightspots. Adrienne Bailon was born on Oct. 24, 1983, and she made her name as a member of the group 3LW. Blending hip-hop and soul, the trio released three albums, and after their split, Bailon and bandmate Kiely Williams founded the Cheetah Girls, an “international phenomenon,” according to Bailon’s official website. She went on to record a handful of solo songs and emerge as a reality TV star, thanks to her turn on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She later starred on “Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne,” and in the summer of 2013, she was among the hosts of the talk show “The Real,” which has been greenlit for fall 2014 syndication.

Who’s asking, “Where is Adrienne Bailon from?” A whole lot of people, given her widespread appeal. The stunning New York City native has proven herself as a musician, reality TV personality, and actress, and when “The Real” returns in 2014, she’ll add “talk show host” to her list of accomplishments. In addition to the three albums she released as a member of 3LW and the two she dropped with the Cheetah Girls, she’s appeared in such films as “Coach Carter” and “I’m In Love With a Church Girl.” She also has her own nail polish line called Fingertip Fetish.

Where is Adrienne Bailon from? She’s from a place where they evidently teach kids about giving back to their communities. “She is more than a beautiful face; throughout her career Bailon has continually dedicated herself to empowering women and giving back to charity through prestigious organizations, such as, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of America,” according to her official website bio.

