Band Theft Audio: Five Songs We'd Steal From Ne-Yo's Latest

Ne-Yo’s Year of The Gentleman is in stores now and while it clocks in at a lean 12 cuts, times are hard on the boulevard. So if you’re you’re looking to cherry pick a few favorites on Amazon MP3, iTunes or your favorite Peer-To-Peer site these are the 5 we’d snipe:

“Single”

The beauty of this flirt-by-numbers cut is that there is no geriatric appearance by Old Kids On The Block. So you can play this with your girl and not get clowned for having Donnie Wahlberg in your whip.

“Miss Independent”

The irony of this song is that a woman this together either doesn’t have time for a man or don’t want one. But even female players need theme music and with its melodic synths and percussion this song has attitude to spare.

“Why Does She Stay”

Every trifling man has asked this question at one time or another, whether she knows he’s trifling or not. But Ne-Yo scores again saying things out loud that no man ever would.

“So You Can Cry”

Things get a tad depressing on this disc and this is a great way to end a pitty party with some tough love.

“Stop This World”

If Michael Jackson hadn’t gone crazy this would have been a great song for him. But Ne-Yo does a good job with what could become a new-age wedding reception staple.

