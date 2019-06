Old school R&B singers are classic… especially when they are played by Samuel L. Jackson and the late Bernie Mac. The two stars team up for this November’s appropriately titled Soul Men.

Due Novembner 7th, the comedy drama also stars Sharon Leal (Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?), Affion Crockett, John Legend and the late Isaac Hayes.

Peep the Soul Men trailer below:

