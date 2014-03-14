Where is Tamar Braxton from? Tamar Braxton is from Severn, Maryland, where she was born on March 17, 1977. The youngest of six Braxton children, Tamar grew up singing, and and in 1989, she and sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina signed a record deal. Performing as a five-piece, the Braxtons released a single called “Good Life” that went nowhere, and in 1991, Toni left to become a solo artist. While Toni Braxton stands as the most famous member of the family, Tamar isn’t far behind.

Tamar Braxton is from a musical family, and she owes much of her fame to singing, but her celebrity also stems from the WE Tv reality series “Braxton Family Values” and its spinoff “Tamar & Vince,” all about her marriage to record executive Vince Herbert. “Braxton Family Values” debuted in 2011, and the following year, Tamar released the single “Love and War.” An album of the same name — Tamar’s sophomore LP and first since 2000 — followed in 2013.

Tamar Braxton has come a long way from her hometown of Severn, Maryland, and she’s now a TV and music star whose singles include “All the Way Home” and “For the Rest of My Life, Pt. 2,” a collaboration with Robin Thicke. In November 2013, she followed “Love and War” with “Winter Loversland,” her first Christmas album, and prior to that, she began her stint on “The Real,” a talk show that ran during the summer and was later picked up for syndication in the fall of 2014. Joining Tamar on “The Real” are Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, and Tamera Mowry, and the series promises to make her an even bigger star.

While Tamar Braxton is from Maryland, she now lives in California with hubby Vincent and their young son Logan Vincent Herbert, who was born on June 6, 2013. Braxton had announced her pregnancy in March 2013 on “Good Morning America.”

