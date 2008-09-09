I Need This: Kid Robot x The Simpsons Mini Figures

I would be lying if I said I was not a fan of both Kid Robot and The Simpsons. While, I discovered the vinyl toy mecca only a few years ago (when I copped my Afro Samurai figure), I have been following the antics of Bart, Homer and Disco Stu (another personal fave) since they first hit the small screen on The Tracey Ullman Show. Needless to say, this is a match made in geek heaven.

KR’s biggest mini series yet — 24 characters in total — includes 3-inch versions of the Simpsons clan (of course), Sideshow Bob, Apu, Mr. Burns and rare finds like Don King Lucius Sweet and Duff Man. Unfortunately, each figure is sold as a blind assortment, so you have no idea what figure you’re buying until AFTER you open the box. But that’s half the fun, isn’t it?. If not, then you can cop the entire case.

Click here to cop your own Kid Robot x The Simpsons figures.

