How tall is Meagan Good? Meagan Good is 5 feet, 5 inches, according to her official IMDB bio. Since the typical American woman stands about 5 feet, 4 inches, Good is slightly above average, though it’s not her height that’s made her famous. Born on August 8, 1981, in Panorama City, California, this acclaimed actress has been in the business since she was four years old and began appearing in TV commercials. Back in those days, her mom was her manager, and after guest spots on TV shows like “Gabriel’s Fire” and “On Our Own,” she made her jump to the big screen with 1995’s smash “Friday.”

Good has since added to her resume with numerous movies and TV shows, and she’s perhaps most famous for “Deception,” the NBC series that was cancelled in May 2013. Some folks might know her best for the super low-cut blue dress she wore to the 2013 BET Awards, where she was on hand to present the award for Best Gospel Artist. By this time, she’d upped her fame with her performance in the motion picture “Think Like a Man,” so the juxtaposition of her sexy dress and the church-centric prize she was presenting caused major controversy. To make matters worse, she’s married to a Seventh Day Adventist preacher, so folks accused her of being a bad Christian.

“I’m not any less holy because the dress I wore,” she wrote in a social-media defense of her actions, according to NewsOne. “I may not be who people think I should be -but I’m morphing into exactly who God wants me to be.”

She’s clearly a free thinker who holds her head high, but how tall is Meagan Good compared to other TV and film stars? At 5 feet, 5 inches, Good has got an inch on “Scandal” star Kerry Washington, who stands 5 feet, 4 inches, and she’s exactly the same height as Christina Applegate, with whom she appears in “Anchorman 2.”

