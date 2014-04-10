How much is Joe Budden worth? Joe Budden is worth $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and while that hardly makes him one of the richest rappers in the game, it’s a respectable nest-egg for an artist who’s been put through the industry ringer and only released one of his three studio albums — his 2003 self-titled debut — via a major label. Born Joseph Anthony Budden in the Spanish Harlem neighborhood of New York City on August 31, 1980, the rapper and “Love & Hip Hop” star made his name in the early ’00s, when he began rapping on mixtapes by the likes of DJ Clue and Cutmaster C. A deal with Def Jam followed, but after that first LP, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200, the execs who’d signed him parted ways with the label, and he was left to go his own way.

Budden’s net worth might be larger these days had he stayed with Def Jam, but the Harlem-born, Jersey City-raised rhymer isn’t scrounging for cash. His $1.5 million fortune is pretty substantial, and given the success of “Love & Hip Hop” and his plans to release a new album in 2014, his bank account stands to get quite a boost. In addition to his three solo albums, he’s dropped two discs with Slaughterhouse, the group he formed with rappers Royce da 5’9″, Joell Ortiz, andCrooked I. Their second album, “Welcome to: Our House,” climbed all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard 200, helping to raise Budden’s profile and line his pockets with a bit more green.

How much is Joe Budden worth compared to other big-name rappers? He’s not sitting on Jay Z, Dr. Dre, or Puff Daddy cash, but then, who is? Budden is doing a bit better than his Slaughterhouse bandmate Royce da 5’9″, however, as the Detroit rhymer is only worth $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

