Beyonce Makes ‘Time’ + 4 Other Black Women Who Covered The Magazine

Who influences the world? Beyonce does. A few days after it was announced that Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o was the cover star of People Magazine’s “Most Beautiful People” issue, news surfaces that Beyonce was named one of the world’s most influential people by Time Magazine. She also graces the cover of the mag.

King Bey made the list last year as an “Icon,” while her husband Jay Z took a cover spot. This year, it’s all about Mrs. carter and her accomplishments which were highlighted and praised by “Lean In” author Sheryl Sandberg. Sandberg called Beyonce a boss. She then applauded Beyonce for running her own business empire while holding down her roles as a wife and mother.

Beyonce isn’t the first black woman to grace the cover of Time Magazine. The mag has featured high-profile black women from different walks of life. Check out a few below.

Oprah Winfrey

The Queen of Media covered the magazine back in 1998 when she was promoting her return to acting in “Beloved.” Based on the Toni Morrison novel, the film tanked at the box office. Oprah Winfrey didn’t step foot in front of a movie camera again until 2013’s “The Butler,” which she should gotten a Best Supporting Actress nomination for, but we won’t even go there.

