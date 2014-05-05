EX-NFL Player James Hardy Attacks LAPD During Arrest

Former NFL player James Hardy III is dealing with a world of drama today. The 2008 second round draft pick attacked three police officers when they tried to place him under arrest on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the LAPD was called to an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles around 4:30 pm. It’s still unclear what initially brought the cops to the complex, but when they arrived, Hardy refused to cooperate. Hardy injured three police officers during the attack. The former wide receiver for the Bills and Ravens was hit with a taser to get him under control, however, that didn’t work.

After fighting with him a little longer, several police officers were able to place James Hardy under arrest. He was charged with felony obstruction of justice charges. He was later transported to the hospital to make sure he was alright after being hit with a taser gun.

Police officers believe James Hardy was under the influence at the time of the incident. The details surrounding the altercation are still being uncovered. We will update the story as details are made available.

