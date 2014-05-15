Trey Songz Takes High Road When Addressing August Alsina Beef [VIDEO]

New R&B artist August Alsina has been making the rounds building buzz for his debut album “Testimony.” While fans embrace him for his catchy R&B tunes, he’s also had eyes on him after making his personal beef with Trey Songz public. After speaking about it on end for a few months, Alsina finally shut down talk of the Trey Songz drama on BET’s “106 & Park.” However, just because Alsina is done talking about the beef doesn’t mean Trey Songz is. He finally address the mess in a recent interview.

Trey Songz went on Capital Xtra Radio and discussed the origin of the August Alsina dust-up from his perspective. Now that Trigga Trey is a seasoned vet in the game, he took the high road instead of bashing his young counterpart. Despite answering questions about Alsina, the “Na Na” singer was vague. He said they had a discrepancy and August Alsina couldn’t deal with it. But there’s more to the story than that. Check out some of Trey’s quotes below:

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

On August Alsina Beef:

August is like a little brother to me. You know what I mean? I took him on early in his career. We had a discrepancy and he didn’t know how to deal with that. He hasn’t been in a situation where he has to answer the same question a million times. That’s frustrating so you know, I believe he spoke and said some things he didn’t really mean. Out of pressure. I really care about him. I mean, he got a lot going on in his life, outside of music. And I know that about him.

On Why He Didn’t Respond Immediately:

I didn’t feel the need to speak out against him; that really don’t do nothing for me. I don’t wanna see nobody do bad. Especially if a new artist come in and I think they’re talented. [Otherwise], I wouldn’t have jumped on his song or been all in this picture, that picture. Have him here, there with me…

On The Current State Of Their Friendship:

I mean, I like the dude. You know what I mean? So everything he said about me, it’s whatever because I want to see him do good and I get nothing out of talking down on people.

Watch the full interview below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Timbaland Plans To Take Hip-Hop To The ‘Opera’ On New Album

Promises Promises: Is Christopher Williams Blowing Off Concert

Jazmine Sullivan Hooks Up With Meek Mill To Get Over ‘Dumb’ Ex [NEW MUSIC]