You Wish You Had These: SoleyGhost Best Unreleased Pick-ups

SoleyGhost, a well known sneaker collectors, has some of the most limited and unreleased sneakers in his collection. And sometimes it’s even sneakers that will either never see the day of light or so limited it’s questioned how he got his hands on a pair.

Check out his most sought after kicks and follow his Instagram to see the latest and greatest in unreleased heat.

