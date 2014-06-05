Crazy Train: Woman Attaches Her 1-Month-Old To Wedding Dress And Drags Her Down Aisle

We look at the gorgeous pic above of a tiny little girl named Aubrey and our hearts melt…however there is a story that is being told about an action that her mother, Shona Carter-Brooks, of Ripley, TN took that has tongues wagging all around the globe. Check out the entire story in the video below!

Shona has taken to her Facebook to address everyone who has something to say about her actions! Said Carter-Brooks,

“People questioning what we do, commenting all negative, and just doing the most. We good though we covered by the Blood which never loose its power. So to the media, radio, news, and whomever else wanting to talk about what WE do here you go: Media Media I see how it works regardless the situation or purpose people gone have something negative to say! The answer is we do what we want when we want long as Jesus on our side everything worked out fine and gone continue to be fine. Our 1 month old was awake and well secured on my train. Most important while yall got ya feelings in us we had our hearts in Christ which covers all!! So keep ya mouths running for it was just that Exclusive and Epic enough we made top blog way from small town Ripley, TN and the social media doing what they do, TALK!!!!”

Now…DISCUSS!

