Popular R&B singer and reality star Tamar Braxton is headed to court and it’s all because of her hit album “Love & War.” Braxton is being accused of stealing a song and the original performer’s vocals.

According to court documents, a singer-songwriter named Emmi Kozulin says she co-wrote album cut on Tamar’s album called “One on One Fun with Angela Hunte. Kozulin does acknowledge that Hunte diode have the rights to license the lyrics. However, Emmi Kozulin says Tamar Braxton’s recorded album version features some of her originally recorded vocals on the track and that is where she takes issue.

As co-writer of the song, Kozulin is demanding fifty percent of the royalties from the track plus damages. Needless to say, Tamar Braxton and her legal team aren’t having it. A rep for the youngest Braxton singer said the issue is between the writers and producer of the song and has nothing to do with Tamar.

After looking at the album credits, Kozulin’s name doesn’t appear on the list of songwriters of “One on One Fun.” The people listed as songwriters of the track are Tamar Braxton, LaShawn Daniels, Angela Hunte and Thomas Wesley Pentz who goes by the stage name of Diplo. So we’re not exactly sure if or how Emmi Kozulin will win this one.

