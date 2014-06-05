Ice Cube Makes His 2014 NBA Finals Prediction [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Which team does Laker fan Ice Cube hate more? The San Antonio Spurs, who swept the purple and gold out of the first round of the playoff’s in 2013, or the Miami Heat, the beasts of the East going for their third straight NBA title? While out promoting his new film, the hilarious sequel “22 Jump Street,” TheUrbanDaily.com got him to begrudgingly pick a winner.

“I wish both teams would forfeit, fire the coach, and let The Lakers go on and win the championship,” Ice Cube says clearly in denial of his team’s Kobe-less 27-55 season. “But since that ain’t gonna happen…”

Watch the clip to see who he picks to take the NBA title in 2014.

Your browser does not support iframes.

More in Sports:

Did Detroit Piston Brandon Jennings Really Offer Drugs To Friends In The Club? [VIDEO]

Stephen Jackson Disses Donald Sterling In Rap Song [EXCLUSIVE]

50 Cent Reacts To His Awful First Pitch At Citi Field [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!