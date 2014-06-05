Pharrell Williams Apologizes For Wearing Native American Headdress

Singer/producer Pharrell Williams found out what makes his fans angry. All it took was for the “Happy” creator to don a traditional Native American headdress on the cover of Elle Magazine UK. After being hit with a barrage of negative comments, Pharrell has issued an apology.

When Elle magazine first unveiled the cover with Pharrell in the headdress, they posted it with the caption, “We persuaded ELLE Style Award winner Pharrell to trade his Vivienne Westwood Mountie hat for a native American feather headdress in his best ever shoot.” Fans reacted poorly to the cover because in Native American culture, headdresses are sacred and only to be worn by chiefs and warriors. Fans were so pissed about the photo, they started a hashtag on Twitter #NotHappy.

Pharrell heard the uproar and released an apology through Buzzfeed. In his brief statement, Williams said, “I respect and honor every kind of race, background and culture. I am genuinely sorry.”

While Pharrell was quick to issue an apology over the insensitive nature of the photo, Elle UK has yet to address the controversy.

