This Might Be The Most Hilarious Walmart Employee Ever

Let’s meet Shane (in spirit). Shane works at Walmart. Shane has a sense of humor. But you know who doesn’t have a sense of humor? His boss. His boss lets him know everything that he’s been doing wrong on the department whiteboard, and it’s only hilarious. His coworker took pics of some of what his boss said. Take a look below!

02 - LsUeCyG

01 - ZwLFj03

 

12 - MX4JkTk

 

11 - eCGNinW

 

10 - JlZphI7

 

09 - Rt80arM

 

08 - tsXnxxq

 

07 - SO1wTGm

 

06 - jFhsZOp

 

05 - THwjFbR

 

04 - VvgtaSb

 

03 - qxhHhby

 

Are you a Shane??

(Photos from imgur)

