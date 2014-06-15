How tall is Miguel? Miguel stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, according to such websites as Celebrity Heights, and if that figure is accurate, it means two things: First, the R&B singer is slightly shorter than average. Second, height doesn’t mean jack. What Miguel lacks in physical stature, he more than makes up for in talent, and over the course of two excellent studio albums — 2010’s “All I Want Is You” and 2012’s “Kaleidoscope Dream” — he’s established himself as one of the most exciting young artists in R&B. Born Miguel Jontel Pimentel on October 23, 1985, in San Pedro, Los Angeles, Miguel is of Mexican and African American descent. He grew up listening to everything from R&B to rock, and by his teens, he’d begun writing songs. That led to a record contract with the Drop Squad, which in turn led to a deal with Black Ice, the label on which he almost released his first album. Miguel left for Jive before the disc, “Young & Free,” could come out, and while the move cost him some headaches in the form of a breach-of-contract suit, it all worked out. At Jive, he dropped “All I Want Is You,” and two years later, after moving to RCA, he returned with his breakthrough, “Kaleidoscope Dream.”

It’s around this time, as “Kaleidoscope Dream” climbed the charts and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, that fans likely began asking things like, “How tall is Miguel? Prior to that, he was something of a unknown — more a critical favorite than a superstar. That all changed with the hit “Adorn,” which topped the R&B charts and put Miguel on the mainstream map. In 2014, he contributed the track “Simplethings” to the soundtrack of the hit HBO show “Girls,” and when he releases his follow-up to “Kaleidoscope Dream,” he’s likely to become an even bigger — if not necessarily taller — star.

How tall is Miguel compared to other young music stars? At 5 feet, 7 inches, he’s two inches taller than Bruno Mars, who stands 5 feet, 5 inches, and an inch taller than rapper Kendrick Lamar. He’s well shy of Frank Ocean, however, who stands 6 feet tall, according to most sources. Miguel might have to start combing his hair a little higher if he wants to compete.

