Santogold Hits “Goldrush” Road

It’s official: Songwriter, producer and singer Santi White – better known by her stage name, Santogold – is finally coming to a venue near you! The psychedelic rocker best known for her electronic sounds will be hitting the road to perform all songs funky from her self-titled debut album.

After finishing up a string of North American arena dates with Coldplay, Santogold has announced the Goldrush Tour. Presented by MySpace Music, her first headlining U.S. tour will also feature a live band and a DJ. If you’re curious as to why critics and radio continue championing the record, go experience the artist’s new wave dub firsthand. Check out the dates below:

September 19: New York @ Fillmore at Irving Plaza

September 20: Boston @ Paradise Rock Club

September 23: Philadelphia @ TLA

September 24: Toronto @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 25: Cleveland @ House of Blues

September 27: Detroit @ St. Andrews Hall

September 28: Chicago @ House of Blues

September 30: Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

October 1: Denver @ Gothic Theatre

October 4: Seattle @ Showbox

October 5: Portland @ Crystal Ballroom

October 7: San Francisco @ Fillmore

October 10: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 11: Las Vegas @ House of Blues

October 13: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

October 14: Los Angeles @ Wiltern

