Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems: Kendrick Lamar Being Sued Over ‘Section.80’ Sample

More money, more problems.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar may be making an appearance in a California federal court pretty soon. The TDE rapper is being accused of improper sampling on “Keisha’s Song (Her Pain),” a well-known track off of his 2011 LP, “Section.80.”

Woolfsongs Limited, a U.K. company responsible for managing the works of Eric Woolfson and The Alan Parsons Project, is accusing K-dot for improper sampling of their song “Old and Wise” without consent. According to the suit, Woolfsongs Limited attempted to resolve the matter with Lamar’s team in April, however, both parties were unable to reach an agreement do Lamar’s unresponsiveness.

Woolfsongs is now reportedly aiming for an award of compensatory damages.

Check out “Old and Wise” and “Keisha’s Song (Her Pain)” and let us know if you think Woolfsongs has a case.

