Ohio Cupcake Maker Says LeBron Going Back To Cleveland

When it comes to LeBron James and what he intends to do as a free agent any source within a ten mile radius of Ohio is given undue validity, no matter how outlandish it may seem. First it was the star’s own wife Tweeting that there was a “countdown” to his return to Akron, and now a Facebook post from a local business has every pundit seriously considering that LeBron will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On July 5th the owner of Caroline’s Cupcakes, a smaller bakery in Ohio, “reported” that sources close to James say that his return to Cleveland is a “done deal.”

Just texting with a friend who is directly tied in with Lebron and his camp, and he swears on his life #TheReturn to Cleveland is a done deal. Per his sources, calls have already been made to other current Cavaliers to spread the news. If this is true, and like anything on the internet, take that with a grain of salt… are you ready to get out your old jersey and welcome Lebron home?!?

The statement spread like diarrhea and spawned more rumors that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert—the one who cursed LeBron when he left–was heading to South Beach. But he debunked that rumor on his twitter page.

“. @LullOnSports:Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is currently en route to south Florida.” I am? Sorry folks but enjoying weather in my backyard today — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) July 6, 2014

Nevertheless, people who get paid to speculate on such matters, like ESPN’s Chris Broussard, are drinking the cupcake flavored Kool-Aid as well, vaulting Cleveland to the top of the free agent short list.

“Cleveland has replaced Miami as my frontrunner to land LeBron James,” he wrote. “I’m not saying LJ to Cavs is done deal or I know 4 a fact; just my gut feeling based on many conversations I’ve had around this story. These convos aren’t sourced enough 4 me to report as fact. But I’ve heard enough to believe “the wind is blowing” LJ back home. We’ll see…”

Talk about hedging your bets. “I’m not saying, but I’m saying” so no matter what happens he can claim some credit. LeBron, please put us out of our misery and make a decision soon.

[Source]

RELATED:

San Antonio Billboard Takes More Shots At LeBron James [PHOTO]

5 Reasons LeBron James Opting Out Should Scare Heat Fans

7 Best Options For Free Agent LeBron James

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!