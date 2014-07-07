Apollo Nida Still Trying To Reduce His Max Jail Time Just Days Before Sentencing

According to Radar Online lawyers for Apollo Nida who as of now, could receive 30 years behind bars for his crimes tomorrow at his sentencing, have requested that the Atlanta District Court change his status from Criminal History Category V to Criminal History Category IV.

Prosecutors alleged that Nida created fake companies, and opened fake bank accounts to funnel stolen U.S. Treasury checks and auto loan proceeds and he plead guilty a few months ago.

His attorneys argued for a lesser criminal category in 3 documents last week citing the 35-year-old’s history of three probation revocations, driving under the influence, and giving a false name to law enforcement, all before he turned 24 years old saying,

“A criminal history category of V substantially overstates the seriousness of Mr. Nida’s criminal past, thus warranting a departure from the Guidelines range. Mr. Nida’s lengthy but early small-time criminal history is simply not in the same league as the “violent offenders, drug kingpins and perpetrators of far more serious offenses” that Criminal History Category V was designed to address.”

As far as his marriage to Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is concerned says Nida,

“We’re working to make it better,”

Nida has been reportedly spending the final days before his sentencing alone with his wife Parks.

Tomorrow, July 8th is sentencing day for Nida…you can best believe the frenzy over whatever jail time he is going to receive is about to be massive! Will his lawyers be successful in getting his jail time reduced? We don’t know…but we’ll be watching!

