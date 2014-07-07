The-Dream Gets Married Over The Weekend

The-Dream announced he was married via his Instagram account on July 4.

He and his bride married in San Francisco, according to Necole Bitchie. He exclaimed his love for his new wife, whose identity is still a mystery, by captioning, “THE MRS. I LOVE YOU with my Whole Entire Heart and Spirit, God has blessed me in a Time where any man would feel overcome! God has restored my Heart!”

The two made their first public appearance at Mr. Chow last month.

This is the third marriage for the producer. He was previously married to singer Nivea from 2004-2008 and singer-actress Christina Milian in 2010.

Milian gave her congrats on Instagram as well, saying, “Congratulations to a great friend and father! Love is in the air, may you both live in bliss from this day forward! You deserve it @thekingdream #happiness#theresnothingbetterthanlove XO -Tina”

Congrats to the couple!

