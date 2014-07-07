Solange Brushes Off “That Thing” That Happened In The Elevator

As rumors continue to circulate about the Carters’ marriage and extravagant summer stadium tour, Solange is moving on after her altercation with brother-in-law, Jay Z–kind of.

The 28-year-old performer is on the cover of the August issue of “Lucky” magazine where she finally addresses the elevator showdown. Solange briefly addresses the scandalous situation before switching subjects, referring to the incident as “that thing.”

Solange remained vague on the issue saying:

“What’s important is that my family and I are all good. What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out and we all feel at peace with that.”

Whether you cue in Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing)” track or read between the lines in her statement, Solange seems as if she’s at peace with her big sister, Beyonce, and not necessarily head hauncho Hov.

Perhaps we’re just reading too much into this but things do seem quite tense in the Carter-Knowles household.

