NBA Star Kevin Garnett Sued For Being A Lying A$$ Neighbor

Since the NBA is in its off season, NBA veteran Kevin Garnett should be worried about staying ready for next season. However, Garnett is involved in a huge battle with his neighbor. Garnett’s neighbor has just hit the NBA superstar with a lawsuit calling the player a liar and a deceiver.

The whole beef between neighbors started because of some remodeling Kevin Garnett is doing to his spacious $9.5 million mega-mansion in Malibu, California. The neighbor, who lives in the $3.5 million home next door, claims Kevin Garnett is doing illegal construction on the home and it is blocking his view of the Pacific Ocean.

The neighbor, whose name has not been released, says in his lawsuit that Garnett started the construction on his home in 2013 without ever getting the proper permits. The neighbor goes on to say Garnett went as far as to lie to the city by telling them he was only doing minor interior renovations rather than adding on to the home. Also, Kevin Garnett is accused of refusing to trim the foliage around his property which is obstructing the neighbor’s view of the ocean. In, Malibu, you pay millions for the privacy and views of the water.

Kevin Garnett is being sued for damages and the neighbor is also asking for the judge to rule Garnett MUST cut his trees and bushes as to no longer obstruct the neighbor’s view to the ocean.

