50 Cent Hints At Collaboration With Chicago MC Common [PHOTO]

Rapper 50 Cent had his fans going nuts over the weekend on Instagram. The rapper/actor posted a photo of him standing side-by-side with Chicago MC Common. However, it wasn’t the photo that had everyone going crazy, it was the caption.

Underneath the photo of Common and 50 Cent, 50 wrote, “Ran into COMMON we on the move BIG THINGS TO COME. #SMSAUDIO.”

While the caption was very vague and didn’t really mention anything, plenty of 50 Cent’s fans threw out the ideas they had for Common and 50 Cent collaboration. Some wanted them to act together in an episode of the hit Starz drama “Power,” which 50 serves as the executive producer. Others said Common should get a role on the show’s slated second season and then record a dope song for thee show. Naturally, there were people who just wanted the pair to skip all of the acting and just get into the studio.

While we wait and see what these two are cooking up together, each are hard at work on solo efforts. Common is hot on the ;promotional trail for his upcoming album “Nobody’s Smiling” which drops July 22nd. 50 is putting together a G-Unit reunion mixtape and album. Also, he’s putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album “Street King Immortal.”

Let’s hope these two come together for something so dope that no one can deny it!

