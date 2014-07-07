K-Ci’s Tribute To Bobby Womack Is A Trainwreck! [VIDEO]

It’s always sad to see a person who was once full of promise and extraordinary talent fall from grace. That’s exactly what happened to K-Ci Hailey of the hit 90s R&B group Jodeci. It’s no secret K-Ci and the other members of the Uptown quartet have all had their fair share of problems with drugs and alcohol. After K-Ci and JoJo did the TV One reality show “Coming Clean” which chronicled their battle to get sober, we all thought they were on the right track. Well, the brothers performed in Los Angeles over the weekend and they sounded like they hadn’t gotten the monkey off their backs.

A video was posted to every social media platform known to man showing K-Ci singing the late Bobby Womack‘s signature song “If You Think You’re Lonely Now.” K-Ci started talking to the crowd about wanting to show love to his Uncle Bobby. While the Jodeci frontman is supposed to be singing the verses, he’s all over the place. Dude is being carried throughout the venue on a security guard’s shoulders while he screams out partial phrases from the song. Then when he gets really into whenever note he tried to hit, K-Ci leans back and needs to be held up by another security guard.

You know what, describing the video isn’t really doing it justice. Just watch the madness below. How would Bobby Womack react to this performance?

