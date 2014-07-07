Joan Rivers Calls Obama The First Gay President And Says Michelle Obama Is a Tranny [VIDEO]

Either the 81-year-old queen of plastic surgery, Joan Rivers, is on some serious drugs or she has officially lost her mind.

While in New York City promoting her latest book, “Diary of a Mad Diva,” a cameraman asked Rivers whether she thought the United States would elect a gay or female president first. Without any hesitation, Rivers casually responded “Well we already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down.”

Fueling the fire with her ignorance, she followed up by calling Michelle Obama a “tranny.”

Rivers is well-known for unwanted opinion but I think it’s safe to say she crossed the line this time.

Check out the clip below.

