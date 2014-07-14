Kevin Hart Slaps Back At Critic Who Called Him A Sellout On Twitter [TWEETS]

Another week and another Kevin Hart tweef. (Twitter Beef) This seems to be the norm now. We aren’t sure why this keeps happening…but it does! Okay, so according to Vlad TV an online radio station called Real Brother Radio spoke about their frustrations with Hart and the career choices that he has made during a heated Twitter back and forth.

The station said that the comedian gives into stereotypes of African Americans in his films, and chooses money over principle when it comes to making quality films.

Hart responded to the allegations by turning his accusers into his punchlines.

Check out how it went down in the Tweets below!

