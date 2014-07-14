Star Confronts Ebro Darden Over His Dislike Of Battle Rap [VIDEO]

Wait…what the what? These Hip Hop streets are not safe for people who contradict themselves. Case in point, Vlad TV gave Star the job of doing on the spot interviews after the Total Slaughter 2 festivities were over on Saturday night.

This was a little messy because Star has gone on record as saying he’s going to slap Hot 97‘s Peter Rosenberg in the mouth for his disrespect of rap legend Chuck D a few weeks back.

So when Star saw Hot 97’s Ebro Darden hanging around in the venue he decided to go pull his card over the fact that Ebro said publicly( not too long ago) that he was not a battle rap fan!

The natural question would then be why are you commentating at a huge battle rap event if you hate it? And Star being Star…went right ahead and asked that very question!

Needless to say an interesting conversation ensued after that! Take a look at what was said about Peter Rosenberg, Battle Rap and a few other things in the video below!

That actually happened? This may go down in history as some of the most awkward moments in a Hip Hop interview. They were smiling but yet…it seemed like they wanted to actually slap each other in the mouth like…simultaneously.

Play nice fellas!

Now…DISCUSS!