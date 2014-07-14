What To Do If You Get Caught Cheating [BREAKUPEDIA]

Alright break-up fans, finally the ball is rolling and people are coming to the well on the subject at hand …. BREAKUPEDIA. This week attack the all too common but little discussed subject (because most victims are dead or in jail) What to do if you get caught cheating! Of course our man Shang has the foolproof methods.
If you get caught the #1 rule is to Deny Deny Deny Feat Shang – http://youtu.be/YBl8Eeu9RyA
If all else fails, blame yourself Feat Shang – http://youtu.be/U7sX8A199fE
Who wants Sex With Waffles? Feat Shang – http://youtu.be/kGPAwzuxAyo
Ever found yourself asking, “Who’s Ass Is It Anyway?” Feat Shang – http://youtu.be/VEm6dWPWd28
