Yung Joc Headed For Divorce Court

It looks like love doesn’t conquer all in the life of rapper turned “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yung Joc. The “Coffee Shop” rapper was recently hit with divorce papers. You might be asking yourself when did Yung Joc put ring on Karlie Redd‘s finger and how did you not know. Well, Joc didn’t. Karlie Redd is his side chick and his wife Alexandria Robinson filed for divorce.

It’s speculated Robinson took the first steps to dissolve her marriage because as he could no longer handle Yung Joc, real name Jasiel Robinson, flaunting his extra-marital affair with Karlie Redd. Alexandria and Yung Joc have been married for thirteen years and were high school sweethearts. During their marriage, they produced three children.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

How ridiculous is it to think Karlie Redd got into a fight with a woman on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” for being Yung Joc’s side chick and SHE is a side chick herself. But all of this begs the question, what was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back for Alexandria? I mean Yung Joc has been parading Karlie Redd around as his woman for quite a while. Why now?

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP NEWS COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Despite Its Flaws “Total Slaughter 2″ Was Still Worth Watching [VIDEO]

Joseline Hernandez Hears Resounding Boos While Performing In Dallas [VIDEO]

Channing Tatum Thinks An All-Black Version Of “Magic Mike” Might Be Better Than The Original