Cameo Singer Larry Blackmon Sued For Back Rent & Trashing Apartment

The leader of legendary funk group Cameo Larry Blackmon kept it too funky for his former landlord. The “Candy” singer was evicted from him rented Atlanta apartment, but before he vacated the premises, he did some damage to the home, which has caused Blackmon’s former landlord to sue him.

Financial company National Lender Services is suing the 80s star for back rent. Larry Blackmon is alleged to owe about $6,000 in unpaid rent. Blackmon was slapped with eviction papers and he cooperated and vacated the apartment in July. Although Blackmon left the apartment, he did leave some work to be done. Larry Blackmon allegedly left holes in that walls, floors covered in dog excrement, and damaged appliances.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The National Lenders Service has estimated the damage done to the apartment is worth about $10,000. They will be suing Larry Blackmon for that amount as well. So all in all, Larry Blackmon is being hit up for $16,000 for the deserted Atlanta apartment.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP NEWS COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Star Confronts Ebro Darden Over His Dislike Of Battle Rap [VIDEO]

Yung Joc Headed For Divorce Court

Kevin Hart Slaps Back At Critic Who Called Him A Sellout On Twitter [TWEETS]