R. Kelly Is Taking His Music To The House

Singer/songwriter R. Kelly has never been afraid to try his hand at different genres of music throughout his career. After doing reggae, gospel, and reggaeton tracks, Kelly announced he would be doing a full EDM/house music album.

R. Kelly made the surprising announcement while at the 24th Annual Chosen Few DJs Picnic in Chicago which happened earlier this month. Kellz told the crowd, “I want ya’ll to know a secret. I’m working on a house album right now, and I want ya’ll to know, it’s coming. And ya’ll know, I love music and I feel like I can do anything when it comes to music because I am music just like ya’ll.”

The announcement shocked people because the “Feelin On Yo Booty” singer initially made plans to release a sequel to his sexually charged 2013 album “Black Panties.” The proposed project was supposed to be called “White Panties.” R. Kelly described the sound of “White Panties” back in December of last year. “It’s gonna be another ’12 Play’ album. It’s gonna be that type of album because there’s been a lovemaking album drought…and I’ve come to save the day.”

Watch the video of R. Kelly making his surprise announcement below.

