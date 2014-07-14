Boyz II Men Show Mary J. Blige How To Sing About Food [VIDEO]

Popular 90s R&B group Boyz II Men is proving they still have the crisp harmonies that catapulted them to stardom. The group was just featured in a new Wendy’s commercial promoting the pretzel bun bacon cheeseburgers. The Grammy Award winners show Mary J. Blige they can sing about fast food and still keep their dignity.

Boyz II Men are featured in the new commercial for Wendy’s. The commercial is a full music video where we find Boyz II Men singing the tweets posted on to Twitter about the returning pretzel bun cheeseburgers. While the tweets are as random as you’d imagine, the group does well turning the tweets into lyrics for a catchy pop song. At one point, they somehow work in the line, “Can my New Year’s kiss be with a pretzel burger.”

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Nathan morris talked about why they signed on to be apart of the Wendy’s campaign. “We like singing about buns, we’ve been singing about buns all our lives, it just happens to be a pretzel bun this time.”

If you enjoyed the Boyz II Men commercial, this isn’t the last one ion the series. So if you tweet anything good or bad about the Wendy’s pretzel bun using the hashtag #PretzelLoveSongs, your tweet could be used as a song lyric. But for now, check out the Boyz II Men commercial below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Source

READ MORE HOT TELEVISION NEWS COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

RHOA’s Kandi Burress Speaks About Pal Phaedra Parks After Hubby Apollo’s Jail Sentence

Idris Elba, Joe Morton, Reg E. Cathey Nominated for 2014 Emmys

Fox News Anchor Greg Kelly Loses It After Hearing Unedited DMX Lyrics [VIDEO]