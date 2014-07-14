Weird Al Yankovic Gets “Tacky” In Pharrell Send-Up

Nearly forty years into his career, musical satirist extraordinaire Al “Weird Al” Yankovic is here to remind the YouTube generation of his status in the music parody scene. Yankovic released the first video from his upcoming album “Mandatory Fun” earlier this afternoon, entitled “Tacky,” a musical and directorial parody of Pharrell Williams‘ monster hit “Happy.” Check out the video above!

Featuring cameos from comedic talents like Aisha Tyler, Jack Black, Kristen Schaal, Margret Cho, and Eric Stonestreet, Yankovic lampoons stupid contemporary habits like gratuitous selfies, having a car with “43 bumper stickers and a YOLO license plate” or Instagramming every meal you’ve ever eaten. He even gets in some digs on Kanye.

“Tacky” is the first in a line of eight videos that Yankovic will be releasing over the course of eight days in promotion of “Mandatory Fun,” which will feature parodies of “Royals” by Lorde, “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, and “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea, among others.

“Mandatory Fun” is Yankovic’s last album with RCA Records, and in order to stay timely enough and beat every hack with a YouTube account to the punch, he plans on digitally distributing his music on his own in the future. Here’s what he told NPR about the change:

I think that digital distribution is more the way for me to go: putting out a single at a time, possibly two or three tracks or an EP. I don’t know that putting out 12 songs at once in this day and age is the best way for me to get my music out there, because if I’m waiting that long, chances are a lot of the material is going to be somewhat dated by the time it comes out.

“Mandatory Fun” will commence tomorrow, July 15.

