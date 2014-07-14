Karreuche Tran Talks Chris Brown/Rihanna Love Triangle On “Just KeKe” [VIDEO]

Young actress KeKe Palmer is well on her way to becoming the Oprah Winfrey of her generation. After making her mark on the big screen as well as the small screen in various acting roles, Palmer is winning over new fans with her talk show “Just KeKe.” KeKe Palmer definitely got her Oprah on when she interviewed R&B star Chris Brown‘s on-and-off girlfriend Karreuche Tran and got her to cry.

Tran was on the show to discuss her involvement in the love triangle between Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Karreuche got emotional when she was talking about how she dealt with all of the drama surrounding her relationship. ” I’ve never dated a celebrity before so it was very new to me. Paparazzi and all that. And then, even the situation with Rihanna, you know the reason why people tuned into this so much was because it’s relatable. I have girlfriends, I have family who’s gone through the same situation,” Karreuche said. “It’s the case of the ex. We all go through it, do you know what I’m saying? But, however…in this case my boyfriend is a celebrity who’s ex-gilrfriend is an even bigger {celebrity}…Do you know what I’m saying? So, not only am I fighting a battle with her, I’m fighting a battle with her 14 million fans or however else.”

You can catch Karreuche’s interview on “Just KeKe” on Wednesday July 16th at 5pm EST on BET.

Check out a clip below.

