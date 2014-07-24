Joseline Hernandez Goes Off About Stevie J And Benzino On Instagram

According to Vlad TV, Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been receiving a lot of backlash lately for her alleged role in last week’s reunion show brawl. She’s been accused of attacking Benzino‘s girl Althea, Waka‘s wife Tammy and the former maid that she loves to hate Mimi Faust all in the same night. The cast has been calling her a wild animal ever since and saying they no longer want to work with her.

She took to her Instagram to clear her name saying,

“All the bullsh*t I gotta deal with cause motherfuc*ers will do and say anything for a story line. Funny. #lahhatl know exactly what I’m talking about. Mona Scott need to check her workers cause I will have a lot to say asap rocky”

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that she is talking about Stevie J and Benzino fighting over Althea. She also posted another message that said,

” 1 Mad cause the other 1 Fuc*ed his bit*h at his house. Now he bout to marry the hoe. We all fu*k doe. Lmao”

Now that one we don’t fully understand and since we aren’t fluent in Joselineeze, we probably never will!

We’re not sure what the future holds for this chick but we get the feeling that she has pushed people about as far as they can possibly be pushed.

Stay tuned!

Now…DISCUSS!

