Naya Rivera Marries Another Man On Date She Was To Marry Big Sean

Ewww…this is just messy! Glee star Naya Rivera just got married to a man she’s only been dating for 3 months. But that is not the shocking part of the story by any means! She married fellow actor Ryan Dorsey in a ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday. She just broke off her engagement with rapper Big Sean in April!

However, that still isn’t the most scandalous part of this tale! What could be even worse than that you ask? Well, she married the new guy on the date that she was supposed to marry Big Sean! OUCH!

And even crazier still… according to US Weekly,at the time of Rivera’s wedding, Big Sean was nearby in Cabo San Lucas in Punta Mita, Mexico, recording with fellow rapper Kanye West!

Take a look at the wedding details in the video below!

If you ask us, Big Sean apparently dogged a bullet! That seems like more of a final screw you from Naya to Big Sean than anything else.

Keep on walking Sean don’t even look back!

Now…DISCUSS!

