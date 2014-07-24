’50 Shades Of Grey’ Trailer Is Pretty Much Everything You Expected

The erotic novel “50 Shades of Grey” had women salivating for a film adaptation and the newly released trailer won’t disappoint. Starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, the film centers around the wealthy Christian Grey and his affinity for sexual bondage. When Grey meets a student Anastasia Steele, she is drawn into his mystique and eventually his world of extreme sex. Beyonce transformed her hit song “Crazy In Love” from a horn-driven R&B track into a dark and moody song to match the film’s look and feel.

“50 Shades of Grey” is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2015. Be sure to cool yourself down after watching the scorching preview!

