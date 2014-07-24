Robin Thicke Is Officially Done Begging Paula Patton To Reconcile

Singer Robin Thicke, is throwing in the towel on his pursuit to reconcile with his estranged wife Paula Patton because he’s finally realized his marriage had flatlined.

After dropping an ill-received album and begging Paula Patton for months, Robin Thicke has said enough is enough. He indicated being done with trying to win Patton back when he put their home up for sale. Reportedly, Paula hasn’t lived in the couple’s Los Angeles home since she left him in February.

An attorney has already been hired to begin splitting Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s assets. Although an attorney is separating their possessions, neither Robin or Paula have hired a divorce attorney. Robin Thicke says he won’t be the one to file for divorce. She will have to make that first move.

Robin and Paula have been together since they were teenagers, so this divorce is going to be a devastating blow for the both of them.

